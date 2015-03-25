Moran Refuses Murray's Concession Call

The same congressman who refused to accept military service as public service has also refused a concession call from his opponent he previously insulted.

A senior aide to Republican House candidate Patrick Murray in Virginia's eighth congressional district, told Fox News that when Murray called Democratic incumbent Jim Moran to concede, the Moran camp refused to take his call.

Representative Jim Moran dismissed military service as public service, though his congressional opponent, Colonel Patrick Murray served 24 years in the military, including tours in Iraq. Moran, [referring to Murray's Republican run] told a democratic meeting in early October, "What they do is that they find candidates..usually stealth candidates that haven't been in office, haven't served or performed in any public service. My opponent is typical, frankly. And of course for 24 years he's taken a government check, because of course, the military is still part of the federal government, and yet his principle platform is to cut government spending."

Tonight, Virginia's eighth district voted the incumbent Democrat Congressman, Jim Moran, back in.

Fox News has reached out to the Moran camp for a response.