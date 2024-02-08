Minneapolis City Council overrides Mayor Frey's veto of Israel-Hamas war cease-fire resolution

A crowd gathered Thursday at the meeting place of the Minneapolis City Council reportedly was heard chanting "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" after lawmakers there voted to override Mayor Jacob Frey’s veto of their resolution calling for a permanent cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

The controversial phrase rang out inside the Public Service Center as several leaders of Jewish groups in opposition to the resolution were walking through the building’s lobby following the 9-3 vote by the Minneapolis City Council, according to the Star Tribune newspaper.

The resolution, vetoed by Frey last week, calls on Minnesota’s state and federal delegations, as well as the Biden administration, to "Advance a full, immediate, and permanent ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip, provide humanitarian aid and to "Support an end to U.S. military funding to the State of Israel and an end to U.S. tax dollars contributing to humanitarian catastrophe and loss of life."

It also calls for the release of all Israeli hostages being held captive by Hamas and the release of "thousands of Palestinians held indefinitely without cause and trial in Israeli military prisons."

Although Frey says he supports a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, the Democrat noted in a press release on Jan. 31 that the resolution was "one-sided, failing to recognize the history of Israeli Jews," Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul reports.

"The resolution City Council approved uplifts the history of Palestinians, and all but erases that of Israeli Jews," Frey reportedly added. "Including some people’s history as valid, truthful, and righteous as it may be, while ignoring others, is neither progressive nor inclusive. That's not in keeping with the Minneapolis I know and love. At a time when antisemitic incidents and Islamophobic complaints have risen nearly 400% and 216% respectively nationwide, we have an obligation to, at the very least, not make things worse. I remain open to signing a truly unifying ceasefire resolution and hope we can all do this work together."

Frey’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday from Fox News Digital regarding the Minneapolis City Council overriding his veto.

The crowd that rallied in the lobby of the Public Service Center were also chanting "Cease-fire motion's passed, put that veto in the trash" and "free, free Palestine" in the wake of the vote, the Star Tribune reports.

Sana Wazwaz, a leader of the American Muslims for Palestine’s Minnesota chapter, said in a statement Thursday that "Our victory signals a radical shift in what is considered acceptable criticism of Israel.

"To override [M]ayor Frey's veto is to send the message that principles win over politics -- that Minneapolis stuck to their strong language, and didn't back down despite pressure to conform to ceasefire resolution norms," she added.