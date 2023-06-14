Mike Pence to co-author new book with daughter on importance of family and faith

EXCLUSIVE: Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence will co-author a new book with his daughter, Charlotte Pence Bond, on the importance of family and faith amid balancing the demands of life.

The book, titled "Go Home for Dinner: Advice on How Faith Makes a Family and Family Makes a Life," will be published by Simon & Schuster on November 14.

According to Simon & Schuster, Pence, author of the New York Times bestseller "So Help Me God," will collaborate with his daughter — also a best-selling author — on the book to champion his deeply held belief that family always comes first no matter where he has been, or hoped to be, in his career.

PENCE CALLS TRUMP INDICTMENT ON CLASSIFIED DOCS ‘TROUBLING’ BUT EMPHASIZES THAT ‘NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW’

"I hope these lessons and stories from our family encourage you to follow your dreams while keeping your family close," Pence said in a statement. "Strong families are the very heartbeat of America. I believe we can heal our country by putting faith and family first—and it all starts when you go home for dinner."

Simon & Schuster told Fox News Digital that the book will be an "in-depth, practical guide to balancing the demands of life with the long-term satisfaction that only a commitment to your family can bring."

"In this personal account, former Vice President Mike Pence champions one of his most deeply held beliefs: that faith makes a family, and family makes a life. And, through straightforward advice and personal storytelling, he shows readers how to do the same," the company said.

MIKE PENCE: 2024 BID WILL ‘TEST’ WHETHER GOP CHANGED, TRUMP AND OTHERS ‘WALKING AWAY FROM US LEADERSHIP’

The book will include short chapters in which Pence will walk readers through the principles he and his wife, former Second Lady Karen Pence, developed as they raised their family, as well as how the upbringing from his parents set the precedent of gathering at the dinner table and being an attentive listener.

Pence will also discuss how he and Karen prioritized their marriage amid numerous life struggles, such as his failed congressional races and infertility, and how he learned to trust in God. He will also include examples from other families.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Pence family is far from perfect, but the values portrayed in this book have helped them remain together—and thrive—through their extraordinary journey in public service," Simon & Schuster said.