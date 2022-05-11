Mike Lee reveals how pro-choice protesters tried to intimidate his family as a young boy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Mike Lee is among the Republicans decrying protests at Supreme Court justices' homes over the expected end of Roe v. Wade (1973) – and he has personal experience with similar protests from when he was a child.

"One Saturday morning when I was eleven, an entire busload of abortion-rights protestors showed up in front of our house and, without warning or explanation, began picketing on the sidewalk, chanting ‘keep your laws off our bodies’ over and over again," Lee, R-Utah, writes in his forthcoming book.

That book, titled "Saving Nine: The Fight Against the Left’s Audacious Plan to Pack the Supreme Court and Destroy American Liberty," will be released in June.

The protesters were at Lee's house because his father, former United States Solicitor General Rex Lee, wrote a brief at the Supreme Court with which they disagreed. Lee writes in "Saving Nine" that he was the only person to witness the moment, as his parents were not home and his teenage sister was still asleep.

"I was fascinated by the commotion, and—after a brief moment imagining what might happen if I decided to turn the hose on them or deploy my secret stash of fireworks to disperse the crowd (I quickly decided that would be a big mistake)—I went outside to talk to the protesters," Lee said.

The protesters were not overly aggressive with him, according to Lee, nor were they violent. But, the senator writes, his interaction with the protesters underscores why he believes the current protests at the homes of several Supreme Court justices are wrong.

"The moment I matter-of-factly introduced myself to the woman who appeared to be in charge—let’s call her Karen—she addressed me, in the most demeaning tone imaginable, saying: ‘Hello, little boy. We’re not here to hurt you, we just disagree with some of the things your daddy has been doing at the Supreme Court,’" Lee wrote.

"The ‘we’re not here to hurt you’ stuck with me," he continued. "And yet, here they were at the residence of a public official, making sure he knew that they knew where he, his wife, and his children lived, ate, played, and slept every night."

Last week, Politico reported that a draft Supreme Court opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito would overturn Roe v. Wade, and had the support of a majority of the justices. Roe v. Wade is the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that mandated every state allow legal abortion.

In response, pro-choice demonstrators have picketed outside the homes of several justices, including Alito and Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, and Chief Justice John Roberts. The protests began over the weekend and continued Wednesday night.

Lee told Fox News that while he's "grateful" the protests outside his home that day "didn't escalate into something much worse," he's concerned that the current demonstrations over Roe v. Wade could.

"By all accounts, those protesting outside the homes of Supreme Court justices today are far more angry than the people who showed up to intimidate my family that day," Lee said.

"While these protesters may generally have no inclination towards violence, showing up at the private residence of a public official is never appropriate," he added. "Even worse, such conduct necessarily carries with it a threat of physical violence — one that inheres in the act itself, in which protesters implicitly tell each of the home’s occupants, ‘We know where you sleep.’"

The Supreme Court hasn't yet released its ruling in the abortion case it's currently considering, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. That ruling is expected before the end of the court's current term in late June or early July, but it could come as early as next week.