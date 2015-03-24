Mike Lee: ObamaCare is an 'inequality Godzilla'

During his Tea Party response to President Obama's State of the Union address Tuesday night, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, pointed out that Obamacare was among the government programs causing economic inequality.

"And of course, Obamacare – all by itself – is an inequality Godzilla that has robbed working families of their insurance, their doctors, their wages and their jobs," he said. "Many Americans are now seeing why some of us fought so hard to stop this train wreck over the last four years."

Lee pointed out that Obama promised an economy for the middle class, but was only serving the "middle men" with his economic agenda.

"And tonight his party cheered as he asked for more of the same, as if the solution to inequality were … well … more inequality," Lee said.

Read more on WashingtonExaminer.com