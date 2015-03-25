Michigan Rep. Camp says he won't run for Levin's open US Senate seat

U.S. Rep. Dave Camp is not running for the Senate seat opening up with the retirement of Michigan Sen. Carl Levin.

The Midland Republican and chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee announced his decision Friday. He says he was "deeply humbled" after receiving a lot of encouragement to run but decided to focus on his current duties in Congress.

The only declared Republican candidate is former Secretary of State Terri Lynn Land, though others could still run. Democrats have coalesced behind U.S. Rep. Gary Peters of Bloomfield Township.

Camp would have been a formidable candidate in a GOP primary because he has more than $3 million in his campaign account. When Levin announced his retirement in March, Camp ruled out a run only to reconsider in recent weeks.