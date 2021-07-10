Michigan mayor under fire after using campaign cash to pay for open bar at daughter's wedding: report

A Michigan mayor is facing scrutiny after he admitted to using campaign funds to pay for a portion of his daughter’s wedding, a local report revealed.

Mayor LeRoy Burcroff from Romulus, Mich., a city located just outside of Detroit, acknowledged that he used $4,500 in campaign funds to pay for an open bar at his daughter’s wedding.

Burcroff claimed he believed the funds were not inappropriately used as people who worked on his campaign were at the event, first reported local news outlet WXYZ.

Burcroff’s attorney Daniel Wholihan reportedly sent a letter to the state in May, acknowledging the use of campaign funds.

Wholihan also outlined another nearly $15,000 of campaign funds that were used to intermittently donate to Burcroff’s church.

The letter followed an investigation launched this year by Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Burcroff announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election.

Fox News could not immediately reach the Michigan mayor for comment regarding this decision.

Burcroff’s attorney contended that the Michigan secretary of state may not agree with the justification of using campaign funds instead of his own personal means in these instances.

Wholihan described the use of funds as "poor optics" but did not agree they amounted to a legal violation.

According to local reports, Burcroff repaid $20,000 to his campaign fund for the expenses.

Fox News could not immediately reach the secretary of state’s office.