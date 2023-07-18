Mexico's AMLO intensifies anti-GOP election meddling with new attack on Texas Gov Abbott

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador intensified his anti-Republican election meddling this week, as he again urged Hispanics in America not to vote for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott -- after the Republican governor deployed buoys to prevent people entering the U.S. illegally.

"We don't have to do much, just tell our compatriots not to vote for the governor of Texas or for lawmakers of the Republican Party who support these measures," Lopez Obrador said in a press conference on Monday, according to Reuters.

Abbott had announced the installation of a "marine barrier installation" earlier this month – consisting of orange buoys and is intended to discourage migrants from crossing the Rio Grande.

Texas officials have said that the latest plan will discourage people from attempting to cross the treacherous river. It is expected to take about two weeks to set up the buoys.

"Anytime they get in that water, it’s a risk to the migrants. This is the deterrent from even coming in the water," Texas Department of Public Safety director Steve McCraw said last month.

However, it has sparked fury from Mexican officials. Mexico sent a diplomatic note this week saying that barrier may violate treaties on boundaries and water. Officials have said they will send an inspection team to the Rio Grande to see whether any part of the barrier extends into Mexico’s side of the border river.

However, Lopez Obrador’s comments are the latest attempt to interfere in U.S. elections by the fiery Mexican president. In July 2022, first targeted Abbott and said that Mexico is "going to ask our countrymen there that they don’t vote for that candidate or party."

Earlier this year, he announced an "information campaign" against Republicans after they pushed for more action – including military action against cartels pumping fentanyl into the U.S.

"Starting today we are going to start an information campaign for Mexicans who live and work in the United States and for all Hispanics to inform them of what we are doing in Mexico and how this initiative by the Republicans, in addition to being irresponsible, is an offense against the people of Mexico, a lack of respect for our independence, our sovereignty," he said in March.

"And if they do not change their attitude and think that they are going to use Mexico for their propaganda, electoral, and political purposes, we are going to call for them not to vote for that party, because it is interventionist, inhumane, hypocritical, and corrupt," Lopez Obrador said, later adding that Mexico would be insisting that "not one vote" goes to Republicans from Mexicans and Hispanics.

He has also taken swipes at American lawmakers when appealing for help from the Chinese Communist regime in stopping fentanyl, which is created in Mexico using Chinese precursors.

"Unjustly, they are blaming us for problems that in large measure have to do with their loss of values, their welfare crisis," he wrote. "These positions are in themselves a lack of respect and a threat to our sovereignty, and moreover they are based on an absurd, manipulative, propagandistic and demagogic attitude."

In June, he turned his attention to the 2024 presidential race and accused Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of pushing anti-immigrant policies.

"I hope the Hispanics of Florida wake up and don't give him any votes, that they don't vote for those who persecute migrants, those who don't respect migrants," he said.

Fox News' Greg Norman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.