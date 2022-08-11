Members of Congress pay respects at funeral for Rep. Jackie Walorski

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Members of Congress gathered at the Granger Community Church in Granger, Indiana on Thursday to pay their respects to the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind.

The Republican congresswoman, beloved by members of both parties, tragically died in a car crash August 3 in Elkhart County, Ind., when another car crashed head-on into her SUV.

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., praised Walorski's character in heartfelt remarks.

"She lived with true grace. She was direct. She had the highest respect of every colleague," McCarthy said.

INDIANA GOP CONGRESSWOMAN JACKIE WALORSKI KILLED IN CAR CRASH

"Jackie was prepared for today. Because Jackie’s someplace else today," he said.

House Republican Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., said Walorski "lived every day living out her faith but also carrying this spirit with her."

A tearful Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Mo., talked about Walorski as a friend. The two lived in the same apartment building and both started their congressional careers in 2013, sworn in on the same day.

"We were a small sorority of only 19 Republican women … and we needed to stick together," Wagner said, recalling times when the two women and others would gather at Wagner's apartment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"To my friends and colleagues in Congress," Wagner said, fighting back sobs, "we have truly lost one of the best of us."