Arizona Sen. McSally farewell photo session with staff broken up because of lack of masks

Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., had a photo session with staff members broken up by the Senate Sergeant at Arms' staff on Wednesday, after people were seen in the hallway gathered without wearing masks.

McSally, who was appointed to the Senate by Gov. Doug Ducey in 2018 to fill late Sen. John McCain’s seat, is leaving the Senate after losing this month's election to Democrat Mark Kelly, a former astronaut and retired U.S. Navy captain.

Staff members lined up Wednesday to take photos with the outgoing senator, but while some kept masks on as they waited, others did not.

Eventually, the Sergeant at Arms' staff interrupted the photo-op and instructed everyone present to don facemasks as protection against the coronavirus.

McSally also delivered farewell remarks on the Senate floor Wednesday.

"Accepting the governor's appointment to be a member of the world's most prestigious and powerful governing body was like most missions in my life: A high-risk, high-purpose endeavor," she said, adding, "I took on the mission with my eyes wide open, I gave it my all and I left it all on the field."

McSally jumpstarted her career in politics in 2012 running in a special election for Arizona's eighth congressional district — a seat vacated coincidentally by Kelly's wife and former congresswoman, Gabrielle Giffords.

She was unsuccessful in the primary, but that same year ran for and won the Republican nomination in the second district.

This year’s special election garnered national attention as Democrats orchestrated an effort to flip the Senate, quickly becoming one of the most expensive races for the upper chamber in modern history.

