McEnany: Trump hasn't asked DOJ to investigate Bidens

President Trump has not asked Attorney General Bill Barr to open an investigation into the Bidens, according to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“No, he has not,” McEnany told reporters. “The president wants these things to be looked into, and the media is really the avenue that should be doing that at this point.”

Trump, during an interview with “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday, said the attorney general needed to “act fast” to put together an investigation into the laptop reportedly belonging to Hunter Biden that contained emails allegedly documenting a meeting between then-Vice President Joe Biden and a Ukrainian executive from energy firm Burisma, where Hunter Biden sat on the board.

“We’ve got to get the attorney general to act,” Trump said. “He’s gotta act, and he’s gotta act fast, and he’s gotta appoint somebody.” The president added: “This is major corruption, and we have to know about this before the election. The attorney general has to act.”

McEnany said it was the Department of Justice’s and FBI’s decisions on whether or not to investigate.

The president’s calls on Barr come after nearly a dozen House Republicans, including Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.; Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.; Ted Yoho, R-Fla.; and Andy Harris, R-Md., penned a letter to Barr urging him to appoint a special counsel.

“These alleged revelations raise serious questions about former Vice President Joe Biden’s reported participation with his son’s business, dealings, specifically whether the former vice president (1) received foreign monies during his tenure in the Obama administration and (2) if former Vice President Biden allowed his son to peddle access to his father with foreign business entities,” the letter, exclusively obtained by Fox News, says.

The New York Post published the alleged emails last week, suggesting that Hunter Biden introduced his father to a top executive at Burisma 2015 -- one year before the then-vice president allegedly pressured the country's government to fire a prosecutor who had launched an investigation into the company’s founder.

A separate email published by the Post appeared to detail a business arrangement involving a Chinese company and members of the Biden family.

The Trump campaign at Thursday’s debate hosted as its guest Tony Bobulinski, an ex-Hunter Biden associate who confirmed that the email allegedly found on the laptop is “genuine.”

The FBI has asked Bobulinski to sit for an interview Friday, Bobulinski's lawyers told the Senate Homeland Security Committee, which released a statement Friday. They’ve also asked Bobulinski to turn over copies of his phones, which he said he was prepared to do.

The Senate committee is also investigating the alleged emails.

“I appreciate that the FBI has a job to do, and I am glad they are finally taking an interest in these concerning financial matters that our Committees have been investigating for months," said Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

“I expect that Mr. Bobulinski will speak with our committee as soon as possible and fully share his insights into the Biden family’s business dealings,” said Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin.

Chief of staff Mark Meadows said Wednesday that the possibility of appointing a special counsel had been “looked at,” but, “I don't want to discount the efforts of Attorney General Bill Barr and his team to hopefully look at this in a reasonable and responsible way."

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Paul Conner contributed to this report.