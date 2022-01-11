Expand / Collapse search
Mitch McConnell
Published

McConnell to seek another term as Senate Republican leader

McConnell has served as GOP leader in the Senate since 2007

Kyle Morris
Kyle Morris
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday that he will run for another term as Republican leader, a post he has held for nearly 15 years.

While it has been speculated there would soon be a shift in Republican leadership, McConnell put several rumors to rest and told reporters, "I’m going to be running again for leader later this year."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined at left by Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., speaks to reporters after a Republican strategy meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

REPUBLICANS BLAST SCHUMER, DEMS FOR ATTACKING FILIBUSTER THEY USED TO SUPPORT: 'WHAT'S CHANGED?' 

Several Republicans have recently announced intentions to seek another term in the Senate. On Saturday, Thune announced he would seek reelection in 2022. Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson made a similar announcement on Sunday.

The announcements bolstered optimism among Republicans that they will be able to regain the majority in the Senate.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Senate is currently split 50-50 between the two major parties, but Democrats hold a razor-thin majority due to the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris through her constitutional duty as president of the chamber.

McConnell served as Senate majority leader from 2015 to 2021, and as minority leader from 2007 to 2015 and 2021-present.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News. On Twitter: @RealKyleMorris.

