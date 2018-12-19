McConnell says Senate will vote on stopgap to avert shutdown – without new border wall funding

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Wednesday the Senate will consider a stopgap measure to continue funding the government and avert a shutdown later this week – but it won’t include President Trump’s desired $5 billion for border wall funding because of the “reality of our political moment.”

“Later this morning, we’ll introduce a continuing resolution that will ensure continuous funding for the federal government,” McConnell, R-Ky., said on the Senate floor. “The measure will provide the resources necessary to continue normal operations through February 8th.”

The announcement comes as Congress faces a Friday deadline to fund a portion of the government or risk a partial shutdown. Lawmakers had been at a standstill over the president’s demands for $5 billion to fund the border wall.

The stopgap measure doesn’t include new funding for a border wall – something Democrats have opposed.

McConnell, though, ripped into Democrats Wednesday for rejecting “an extremely reasonable offer yesterday” to provide $1 billion for border security. He called the compromise offer “sensible policy.”

“I’m sorry that my Democratic colleagues couldn’t put partisanship aside and show the same good-faith flexibility that the president has shown in order to provide the resources our nation needs to secure the integrity of our borders and the safety of American families,” he said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters Tuesday that he didn’t believe McConnell’s offer would have passed either chamber. He also said that any “reprogramming” of money from other agencies would require Congressional approval.

“They’re not getting it,” he said.

At the White House on Tuesday, there were signs that the administration was backing down on its previous tough demands for the $5 billion funding. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters Tuesday they were “disappointed” that the Senate hadn’t voted on anything, and said the White House was looking at “every avenue” to find additional funding -- including having funds redirected or "reprogrammed" from other departments.

“President Trump has asked every one of his cabinet secretaries to look for funding that can be used to protect our borders and give the president the ability to fulfill his constitutional obligations to protect the American people by having a secure border,” she said.

Without a resolution, more than 800,000 government workers could be furloughed or sent to work without pay, disrupting government operations.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram and Adam Shaw and The Associated Press contributed to this report.