McCaul: 'It's easier to get into the US illegally than it is to get into the US Capitol'

House Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, sounded off on Tuesday on the burgeoning illegal immigration crisis at the southern border on "The Story":

In fact, the secretary of homeland security said 'don’t come now, but you can come'. This is the wrong statement; wrong message to be sending. You know, I was a federal prosecutor down there in Texas. I know the border. I chaired homeland [security]. I’ve been down there [at the border] more than any other member. I've seen this movie before.

It’s all about deterrence. When the green light is on and the messaging is if you come you can stay, they’re going to come. The traffickers know this. They’re very smart and very advanced.

