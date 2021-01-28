McCarthy to address Marjorie Taylor Greene posts reportedly questioning Sandy Hook, Parkland shootings

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy plans to address comments posted on social media by freshmen Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., reportedly denying the Parkland and Sandy Hook school shootings, which led to the death of 37 school-aged students.

A spokesperson for McCarthy told Fox News’ Bret Baier that the "comments are deeply disturbing and Leader McCarthy plans to have a conversation with the Congresswoman about them."

The Georgia Republican, who has a history of supporting Q-Anon conspiracy theories and promoted Donald Trump’s unproven claims of election fraud, has also alleged that the 2018 Parkland School shooting that killed 17 students in Florida, was a "false flag" operation, CNN first reported.

A report by Media Matters last week said that Greene had commented on a 2018 Facebook post claiming that the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting that killed 26 people, including 20 children between the ages of six and seven, was "staged".

Greene responded to the post and said, "That’s all true," though the message appears to have been since taken down.

But reports of her sympathy for conspiracy theories did not deter Republican leadership from naming her to serve on the Education and Labor Committee – prompting Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to go after House Republicans during her Thursday press briefing.

"Assigning her to the Education Committee when she has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary School, when she has mocked the killing of teenagers in high school at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school -- what could they be thinking?" Pelosi asked Thursday. "Or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing?"

‘It's absolutely appalling, and I think the focus has to be on the Republican leadership of this House of Representatives for the disregard they have for the death of those children," she added.

Greene has responded to the negative attention by tweeting images of posts she’s written about on love, God and friends she has of "different races, religions, political preferences and football team fans" – blaming the media for reporting "lies, smears, and attacks in order to create the image they want the world to believe."

The Georgia Republican also faces a resolution calling for her expulsion from Congress for her alleged support of "political violence" and promotion of "extremism and sedition."

The resolution put forward by Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., will require a two-thirds vote to pass in the House.

"As if it weren’t enough to amplify conspiracy theories that the September 11 attacks were an inside job and the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was staged, a string of recent media reports has now confirmed that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had previously supported social media posts calling for political violence against the Speaker of the House, members of Congress, and former President Barack Obama," Gomez said in a Wednesday statement.

"Such advocacy for extremism and sedition not only demands her immediate expulsion from Congress, but it also merits strong and clear condemnation from all of her Republican colleagues, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell," he added.

Tyler Olson contributed to this report.