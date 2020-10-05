Massachusetts mail-in voting: What to know

As the United States draws nearer to a presidential election in the midst of a deadly pandemic, many states, including Massachusetts, have adjusted how they are holding their elections to minimize in-person contact at the polls.

In the past, the only way for Massachusetts residents to vote via mail-in absentee ballot was to apply and provide an excuse for why they could not do so in person. Due to COVID-19, the state passed a new law allowing anyone to vote by mail, no excuses needed.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN ABSENTEE VOTING AND UNIVERSAL VOTE-BY-MAIL?

Under the new law, the state government mailed ballot application forms to everyone who had been registered to vote in the state before July 1, 2020. Anyone else could find the form online, print it out, and submit it via mail, hand delivery, fax, or email. Additionally, the state provides an online application system.

The deadline for submitted ballot applications is Oct. 28, although the Massachusetts secretary of state's office recommends submitting it by Oct. 20.

Voters who applied for their ballot can expect to receive it in the mail. The state has provided a tracking system that says when an individual's ballot has been mailed to them.

Voters can return their ballot either via mail or in person at an election office or official dropbox. Mailed ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3, which is Election Day, and must be received by Nov. 6.