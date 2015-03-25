Massachusetts high court to hear Pledge of Allegiance challenge

The Massachusetts high court has agreed to hear a case challenging the words "under God" in the Pledge of Allegiance.

An atheist couple had brought the suit against a local school district. In June, a lower-court judge ruled against the couple, determining there was no violation of state law or the school's anti-discrimination policy.

The Supreme Judicial Court in Massachusetts, though, has agreed to hear the plaintiffs' appeal.

Diana Verm, counsel with The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty which is representing the school, expressed confidence the words "under God" would be upheld on appeal, "just like every other court that has decided this question."

She said those opposed to the words "under God" do not "have the right to silence everyone else."

Oral arguments before the Supreme Judicial Court are expected early next year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. .