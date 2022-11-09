Massachusetts election results: Democrats sweep House midterm races, holding 9 seats

Massachusetts votes are in, and Democrats held all nine House seats following Tuesday’s midterm election.

Republicans looked to take the majority in the House after Democrats have held it since 2018, but the GOP were unable to flip any seats in the New England state.

The closest race was fought in Massachusetts’ 9th Congressional district, where Bill Keating faced off with Republican challenger Jesse Brown.

Though Keating was still able to swing a more than 19-point victory over Brown, who secured roughly 40% of the district's vote compared to Keating’s nearly 60%.

The next closest race was in the state’s first district, where Richard Neal beat out Republican candidate Dean Martilli by more than 23% of the district’s votes.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, an incumbent candidate, secured the biggest margin of victory over her Republican challenger Donnie Palmer by landing nearly 85% of her district’s vote opposed to his 15% – a more than 69% difference in vote totals.

All nine contenders who ran in Massachusetts were incumbent candidates and will return to the Capitol for another two years.

Despite Democratic victories in Massachusetts, the New England state was not a hard fought battleground, and Republicans were not expecting to pick up any seats from the nine races there.

Republicans hold 213 seats in the House of Representatives, which means they will need to pick up at least five seats to gain the majority threshold of 218 for the 118th Congress.

The GOP appeared confident ahead of the midterm races, though the promised "red wave" does not appear to have yet been secured by the party.

It remains unclear whether Republicans will be able to re-capture the House and Senate, as tallying in battleground states like Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin continue.