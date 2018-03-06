Maryland Senate passes bill requiring presidential, vice presidential candidates to release tax returns

The Maryland Senate passed a bill Monday night that would require certain candidates for president and vice president to release copies of their tax returns, legislation aimed at President Trump.

The measure passed the Democrat-controlled state Senate with support from all but four Democratic senators, though some Democrats, along with their Republican colleagues, balked at the legislation.

“Show me in the Constitution where it says that’s a qualification for being president of the United States,” said state Sen. James Brochin, a Democrat representing Baltimore County, according to the Baltimore Sun. “We can’t go along and make up rules when we don’t like the president of the United States.”

Senate Minority Whip Stephen Hershey, a Republican, called the measure “the most childish bill that I’ve ever seen.”

