Congress

Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer recovering from 'mild' stroke, will resume normal schedule next week

Hoyer, 85, has served in Congress since 1981

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer, D- Md., had a stroke over the weekend but is recovering, his office said Tuesday. 

Margaret Mulkerrin, Hoyer's deputy chief of staff and spokesperson, said he suffered a "mild ischemic stroke" and sought medical treatment. 

"Mr. Hoyer has responded well to treatment and has no lingering symptoms. He expects to resume his normal schedule next week," Mulkerrin said in a statement. "Mr. Hoyer’s wife and family extend their deepest thanks to his medical team."

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md.

Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., had a mild stroke over the weekend, his office said Tuesday.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The potential cause of the stroke was not disclosed. 

Hoyer, 85, has served in Congress since 1981. In January, he said he planned to run for re-election. 

"I believe I have more work to complete on behalf of my district, my state and my country," he said in a statement at the time. "I am blessed to have the good health, strength and enduring passion necessary to continue serving my constituents at this decisive moment for Maryland and America."

Pelosi and Hoyer

Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Steny Hoyer  (Getty Images)

Hoyer stepped down as House Majority Leader, where he served as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's top deputy, in 2022, and was replaced by Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

