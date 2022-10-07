Expand / Collapse search
Maryland Court of Appeals upholds decision allowing election workers to count mail-in ballots early

The Maryland State Board of Elections was sued by the Republican candidate for governor

Adam Sabes
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 7

A Maryland Court of Appeals upheld a decision from a lower court that allowed county election workers to count mail-in ballots before election day.

The court of appeals issued the ruling on Friday, which allows local boards of canvassers in state counties to "meet and open envelopes, canvass, and tabulate mail-in ballots" on Oct. 1.

A worker processes mail-in ballots at the Bucks County Board of Elections office prior to the primary election in Doylestown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

The Maryland State Board of Elections was sued by Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox.

