Maryland Court of Appeals upholds decision allowing election workers to count mail-in ballots early

A Maryland Court of Appeals upheld a decision from a lower court that allowed county election workers to count mail-in ballots before election day.

The court of appeals issued the ruling on Friday, which allows local boards of canvassers in state counties to "meet and open envelopes, canvass, and tabulate mail-in ballots" on Oct. 1.

The Maryland State Board of Elections was sued by Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox.