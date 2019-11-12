Expand / Collapse search
2020 Presidential Election
Mark Sanford drops GOP primary challenge to Trump

Mark Sanford, a Republican former South Carolina governor and congressman, is suspending his 2020 Republican presidential campaign.

Sanford made the announcement outside the New Hampshire Statehouse in Concord.

Mark Sanford, a Republican former South Carolina governor and congressman, announced plans to suspend his GOP presidential campaign in Concord, N.H. on Tuesday (Paul Steinhauser/Fox News).

Sanford entered the race in September.

His exit leaves former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois as President Trump’s other two longshot primary challengers.

This story is developing…

Fox News’ Pat Ward contributed to this report.