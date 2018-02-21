Majority of Americans still want to see Trump release his tax returns: Poll

A majority of Americans still would like to see President Trump publicly release his highly speculated tax returns as tax season in the U.S. gets underway.

According to a new Quinnipiac University poll, 67 percent of voters would like to see the president publicly disclose his tax returns, whereas only 24 percent think the president shouldn’t release his tax returns and 9 percent responded don’t know or don’t care.

Among those polled, Democrats overwhelmingly say 91-5 that Trump should release his tax returns to the public. On the other hand, only 30 percent of Republicans want the president to disclose his financial earnings, and 51 percent think he shouldn’t.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump opted to not release any of his previous tax returns, breaking a tradition previously upheld by those running for the nation’s top office.

