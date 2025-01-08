Majority of Americans believe Biden will be remembered as below average or poor president: poll

Most Americans believe President Biden will be remembered as a below-average president once he leaves office, according to a Wednesday poll.

The new poll from Gallup found that 54% of Americans say Biden will be remembered as either "below average" (37%) or "poor" (17%). Meanwhile, just 19% are confident he will have a positive legacy, with 6% saying he was "outstanding" and 13% saying he was "above average."

Just over a quarter of Americans, 26%, predict Biden will be remembered as an average president, the poll found.

Gallup's poll ranked Biden alongside nine other recent presidents, and only President Richard Nixon proved to be less popular. Nixon received a net positivity rating of -42, compared to Biden's -35. The next closest president was George W. Bush at -9.

Gallup noted that presidents who serve challenging terms like Biden typically see their approval ratings rise in the years after they leave office. The pollster noted that Presidents Jimmy Carter, Trump and Bush all benefited from this trend.

President-elect Trump's first term received a net positivity rating of -4. The most popular president was John F. Kennedy, at +68, followed by Ronald Reagan at +38.

Gallup conducted the poll from Dec. 2 - 18, surveying 1,003 U.S. adults via cellphone and landline. The poll advertises a margin of error of 4%.

The poll came the same day that Biden acknowledged concerns about his age and discussed his legacy in an interview with USA Today in the Oval Office. He still claimed he would have won another term if he'd run against Trump, but he admitted he's not sure if he could have lasted four more years.

"Do you think you would've had the vigor to serve another four years in office?" USA Today's Susan Page asked.

"I don't know," Biden said . "That's why I thought when I first announced, talking to Barack [Obama] about it, I said I thought I was the person. I had no intention of running after [my son] Beau died – for real, not a joke. And then when Trump was running again for re-election, I really thought I had the best chance of beating him."

"But I also wasn't looking to be president when I was 85 years old, 86 years old. And so I did talk about passing the baton," Biden added, reflecting on concerns over his age, especially before he dropped out of the presidential race.

Biden says his "hope" is that history remembers "that I came in and I had a plan how to restore the economy and reestablish America's leadership in the world."

"I hope that my legacy is one that says I took an economy that was in disarray and set it on track to lead the world, in terms of the new sort of rules of the road," he said.

The White House declined to comment on the record when contacted by Fox News Digital regarding the poll.