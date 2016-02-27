Maine governor endorses Trump: 'We could do a lot worse'

Maine's Republican Gov. Paul LePage announced his endorsement of Donald Trump on Friday, just hours after the leading GOP presidential candidate received his first major endorsement from New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

"One think I like about Donald Trump — I'm not going to say I agree with him on everything — he's the only candidate who's showing a vision for the future," LePage said on the Howie Carr radio show.

LePage said he "had an opportunity" to endorse Christie, but then the New Jersey governor exited the race. The governor of Maine said he spoke with Christie and the two "decided we could do a lot worse."

"We could have another Obama in there or Hillary Clinton, and we can't afford that," he said.

