Maine

Maine Gov. Mills proposes budget revisions for housing, childcare

Plan allocates a cumulative $27M toward housing expenditures

Associated Press
Published
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on Friday unveiled a budget revision that includes additional one-time spending to build more housing for Maine residents, to provide grants to child care providers, and to accelerate nursing facility rate reform, among other initiatives.

Included in the proposed spending is $5 million to help mobile home residents buy their mobile home parks and another $22 million to build additional housing, both of which are aimed at helping with the state's housing crunch.

MAINE REJECTS SWEEPING ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANDATE IN BLOW TO GOVERNOR'S CLIMATE AGENDA

"This fiscally responsible proposal aims to address some of the most urgent challenges Maine people are facing, like access to affordable housing, child care, and long-term care," Mills said in a statement. "And it aims to tackle these critically important items in a financially sustainable way, ensuring that, when taken with my previous proposal to save money, the State of Maine can meet its ongoing commitments in the next biennium."

Janet Mills

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills delivers her State of the State address, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The new spending increases her biennial budget proposal to nearly $10.44 billion.

The proposal reflects a projection of an additional $108 million in additional revenue by the nonpartisan Revenue Forecasting Committee. The boost was attributed to strong corporate income tax revenues, which are considered volatile for long-term budgeting.

The governor's proposal sets the stage for lawmakers to finish negotiations and bring the budget to the floor for votes. They're racing the clock because lawmakers are due to adjourn on April 17.

