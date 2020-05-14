Los Angeles residents must wear masks outside home, Garcetti says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Wednesday issued an executive order requiring residents to wear face masks whenever they leave their homes.

“We're requiring all Angelenos, except for small children or those with disabilities that might be harmed by a face mask, to wear a face covering," Garcetti said, according to FOX 11 in Los Angeles. "You never know when you're going to bump into somebody around a corner in a park and see somebody. Have your mask with you when you leave your house."

Masks are already required when inside businesses, while riding public transportation and at the Los Angeles International Airport.

Garcetti eased some restrictions, announcing all retail businesses can reopen for curbside pickup and delivery while implementing social distancing guidelines.

He also clarified that the city’s stay-at-home restrictions won’t be in place for another three months a day after Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said at a Board of Supervisors meeting that some form of the stay-at-home order would likely be in place for the next two to three months.

"So no, we won't be shut down for three more months. That's not what I heard. That's not what I expect. It's not what I hope," he said.

Ferrer later acknowledged her comments may have been “confusing,” according to LAist.

"I had no intention of messaging that we weren't changing our order to reflect our recovery journey — since we are," she said.

Beaches in the county also opened Wednesday for exercise, including swimming and surfing. Sunbathing is still prohibited, FOX 11 reported.

“This past weekend we opened up our trails, we have retail for curbside pickup, we’ll see that expanded, and even some active recreation on our beaches this coming weekend,” Garcetti said. “We’ve never been fully closed. We’ll never be completely open until we have a cure, Garcetti said earlier Wednesday on Good Morning America.

Beverly Hills, a city adjacent to Los Angeles, issued an order weeks ago requiring masks while outside.