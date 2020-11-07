Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Published

Live Updates: People across US react to election of Joe Biden as 46th president

Americans have taken to the streets to celebrate the appointment of the 46th President of the United States

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Joe Biden wins the state of Pennsylvania, Nevada and has enough electoral votes for him to win the presidency: Fox News projects

Residents of cities all across the country took to the streets to cheer following Saturday's announcement that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had defeated Republican incumbent President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. 

Biden, 77, will be the 46th president of the United States

California Sen. Kamala Harris, the vice presidential nominee, will join the former vice president in the White House come January. Harris, 56, is America's first female, first Black, and first South Asian vice president-elect.

The Biden-Harris victory came after more than three days of uncertainty in the contest as election officials quickly worked to sort through a historic surge of mail-in and provisional ballots that delayed the process. 

Biden crossed the 270 Electoral College vote threshold with a win in Pennsylvania, the Fox News Decision Desk projected. 

President Trump, however, has refused to concede, vowing further legal action on ballot counting.

Biden and Harris are set to address the nation from Wilmington, Delaware, later tonight.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election