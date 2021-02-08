Live Updates: Republicans who voted for Trump impeachment face backlash at home

Republicans who backed the push to impeach former President Donald Trump are now facing backlash from their constituents.

Freshman Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., as well as more established members of the Republican Party like Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., are defending themselves as voters voice their displeasure.

Meijer, who arrived in Washington, D.C., just a few weeks ago, contended with unhappy constituents during a virtual town hall on Wednesday.



Nancy Eardley accused Meijer, the only first-term legislator to back impeachment on Jan. 13, of betraying the district

Republican groups in three Nebraska counties have voted to censure Sasse for attacking Trump’s unsuccessful efforts to overturn the election results and for claiming Trump helped incite the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

The issue continues to divide the party – and threatens to loom large in primary races that are still years away.

