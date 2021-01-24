Live Updates: Increasing number of GOP senators oppose Trump impeachment trial

An increasing number of Republican senators say they oppose holding an impeachment trial for former President Trump.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., told "Fox News Sunday" that the upcoming trial of Trump is "stupid" and harmful for the U.S., even if he was responsible "for some of what happened" at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

"Well, first of all, I think the trial is stupid. It’s counterproductive," Rubio said Sunday. "We already have a flaming fire in this country, and it’s like taking a bunch of gasoline and pouring it on top of the fire."

FAST FACTS Republican senators -- who will serve as jurors in the trial -- are rallying to Trump's legal defense, as they did during his first impeachment trial last year.



Arguments in the Senate trial will begin the week of Feb. 8.

House Democrats will walk the impeachment charge of "incitement of insurrection" to the Senate on Monday evening. They hope that strong Republican denunciations of Trump after the Jan. 6 riot will translate into a conviction and a separate vote to bar him from holding office again.

