Live Updates: Trump, Biden fight for Florida in dueling campaign events

The race is on for Florida, and President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are both stumping in the Sunshine State on Thursday.

The candidates will hold dueling rallies in Tampa, the western anchor of the critical I-4 swing region in the extremely crucial general election battleground state.

The president will hold an early afternoon rally outside of Raymond James Stadium, which is home to the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Former vice president Biden will headline a socially distanced drive-in car rally. Biden arrives in Tampa after holding a campaign event earlier in the day in Democratic-rich Broward County in southeast Florida.

