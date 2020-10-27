Expand / Collapse search
Live Updates: More than 59 million ballots already cast with Election Day just a week away

Polls show Trump-Biden race tightening in key battleground statesVideo

Polls show Trump-Biden race tightening in key battleground states

Fox News contributor and former Deputy White House Chief of Staff Karl Rove joins 'The Story' with insight.

The presidential race is entering the final stretch with Election Day just one week away.

More than 59 million total ballots cast as of Monday morning suggested a record turnout for this year's race compared to the 47.2 million early votes cast in the 2016 election, according to data from the United States Elections Project.

The number of early ballots cast so far represents 43.1% of the total national voter turnout in 2016.

