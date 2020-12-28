LIVE UPDATES: Trump turns his attention to Georgia, announces rally

With the Republican majority up in the air in the Senate, President Trump has scheduled a rally in Georgia in hopes to get Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue across the finish line.

"On behalf of two GREAT Senators, @sendavidperdue & @KLoeffler, I will be going to Georgia on Monday night, January 4th, to have a big and wonderful RALLY," Trump wrote on Twitter. "So important for our country that they win!"

The balance of power for the next Senate will come out of these contests. The current tally on Capitol Hill is 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats.

Fast Facts Election officials in Georgia are gearing up for the possibility that there may be weeks of litigation Trump lost the state in the 2020 presidential election by around 12,000 votes

If Democrats win both of Georgia’s runoff elections to make it a 50-50 Senate, power will shift to the Democrats with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote and giving her party a razor-thin majority in the chamber.

Follow below for more updates on the Georgia runoff. Mobile users click here.