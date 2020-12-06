Live Updates: McConaughey notes hypocrisy of Hollywood towards conservatives following election

Matthew McConaughey last week criticized Hollywood's condescending attitude toward conservatives and Trump supporters who are refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Asked by comedian Russel Brand during his podcast, “Under the Skin.” whether McConaughey noticed “condemnation and criticism of ordinary working people” in Hollywood when discussing politics, the “Beach Bum” actor said “absolutely.”

“There are a lot of people on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize and are arrogant toward the other 50 percent,” McConaughey said.

FAST FACTS Giuliani said Trump's legal team's efforts to urge state lawmakers to override the results of the election and appoint their own electors is "furthest along" in Georgia



Other efforts are ongoing in Michigan and Arizona, Giuliani said

He also noted how many liberals who mock some conservatives’ refusal to accept the 2020 election were in the same boat four years ago with their denial to accept the 2016 presidential victory of Donald Trump.

Follow below for more updates on the 2020 election. Mobile users click here.