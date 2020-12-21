Expand / Collapse search
Live Updates: House passes roughly $900B COVID-19 relief package amid fight in Congress

The coronavirus relief legislation was passed as part of a larger omnibus spending package, designed to fund the government through Sept. 30. 

The House of Representatives approved more than $900 billion for coronavirus assistance on Monday, sending the legislation on to the Senate along with a broader government funding plan.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pledged that lawmakers wouldn't leave the Capitol until the bill was passed, and gave lawmakers and their offices just a few hours to review the massive 5,593-page bill. 

FAST FACTS

    • House lawmakers passed the measure in a vote 359 to 53.
    • Congress has not passed substantial relief measures since March, when it signed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act into law

The COVID-19 portion includes a number of provisions designed to help American families and businesses as coronavirus cases throughout the U.S. surge. Among them are $600 economic impact payments – half of the amount distributed under the CARES Act – a $300 per week supplemental unemployment insurance benefit that extends through March.

Other portions include additional PPP loan money, as well as funding to help distribute coronavirus vaccines.

The coronavirus relief legislation was passed as part of a larger omnibus spending package, designed to fund the government through Sept. 30. 

