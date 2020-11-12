Live Updates: Biden's lead grows in Pennsylvania

Presidential-elect Joe Biden is now leading President Trump by more than 50,000 votes in Pennsylvania.

Trump is currently contesting the results of the election in the state days after Biden was declared a winner.

Biden has the lead by 50,481 votes, eeking ahead by a 0.75% margin-- just over the .5% needed for a losing candidate to request a recount.

Still, this hasn't deterred Trump from forging ahead with election lawsuits in several battleground states, including Arizona, North Carolina, and Georgia.

