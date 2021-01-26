Expand / Collapse search
Live Updates: Biden weighs in on Trump impeachment, says Dems won't have the votes to convict

House Democrats presented an article of impeachment to the Senate Monday night.

Trump impeachment raises constitutional questions as Dems move ahead

Sen. John Kennedy R-LA., joins 'Fox News @ Night' to discuss Democrats' impeachment plans on the former president.

President Joe Biden said in an interview Monday that it seems Democrats will be unable to convict former President Trump — once again — during an impeachment trial.

His comments are a likely blow for Democrats and come as House Democrats presented an article of impeachment to the Senate Monday night.

FAST FACTS

    • Trump will stand trial weeks after the House voted to impeach him on a single count of "incitement of insurrection."
    • The trial itself is slated to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 9, weeks after Trump’s final day in office.

Republican denunciations of Trump have cooled since the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Instead, Republicans are presenting a tangle of legal arguments against the legitimacy of the trial and questioning whether Trump’s repeated demands to overturn Joe Biden’s election really amounted to incitement.

