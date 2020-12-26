Live updates: Whitmer says she is relieved not to be Biden's VP

Expand / Collapse search
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she would have accepted an offer to serve as Joe Biden’s running mate — but admitted to relief at not being picked.

"If Joe Biden had called and said ‘I need you to be my partner and be my running mate’ I would have said yes," she told a FOX affiliate in Detroit. "This election was that important."

But when asked about her reaction to Kamala Harris ultimately being tapped, Whitmer was candid.

"There might have been a sigh of relief over here at the governor’s residence," Whitmer said. "I think everyone was pleased with the outcome."

