Live updates: Biden mocks questions about Hunter, mainstream media looks away

Biden has pushed "Day One" promises throughout his campaign, mostly focused on reversing the work of the Trump administration,

Questions remain over scope of Hunter Biden investigationVideo

Questions remain over scope of Hunter Biden investigation

Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich joins 'Special Report' from Wilmington, Del. with the latest on the Biden transition.

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday laughed off a question about the federal investigation of his son Hunter, in what's become part of a pattern for him to mock or belittle reporters who broach the topic.

As Biden ended his press conference Tuesday, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy shouted a question on whether he still believed the stories by the New York Post and other outlets about his son's business affairs were a "Russian disinformation campaign and a smear campaign."

    Biden says Trump failed to secure cyber security

    President-elect also expressed empathy for families who have struggled this year through the pandemic and resulting economic uncertainty

Biden chuckled, then said, "Yes! Yes! Yes! God love you, man. You're a one horse-pony," meaning to say "one-trick pony" for the repeated questions on the subject.

Meanwhile, Biden has peddled "Day One" promises throughout his campaign, mostly focused on reversing the work of the Trump administration, which include sending a DACA bill to Congress and rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement.

Follow below for more Biden transition updates. 

