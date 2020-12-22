Live Updates: Biden says it will take months to reverse Trump's immigration policies

President-elect Joe Biden says he won’t roll back President Trump’s immigration restrictions "on day one," but rather would take approximately six months to implement immigration reform policies in order to prevent triggering a surge of "2 million people on our border."

"I’ve already started discussing these issues with the president of Mexico and our friends in Latin America and the timeline is to do it so that we in fact make it better, not worse," the president-elect said Tuesday when asked during a press conference about the timetable for his immigration policy.

Fast Facts Cardona’s top priorities as education secretary will be to work with state and local officials to get kids back to school safely amid the pandemic

Biden also nominated Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona to serve as head of the Department of Education in his administration, a public school advocate who sent around resources on microaggressions as he took action to help parents and educators navigate difficult race-related discussions earlier this year.

In a letter addressed to the Connecticut education community in June, Cardona sought to work with educators regarding the best ways to engage students about the race-related riots and protests occurring throughout the country, as well as the tragic loss of Black lives that had precipitated them.

"If we are to prepare our students to become productive members of a diverse society who embrace diversity and foster school communities in which all members feel valued, respected and safe, remaining silent on these current events is not an option," the letter read.

