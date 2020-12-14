Live Updates: Biden addresses nation after Electoral College vote formalizes victory

President-elect Joe Biden said that “the integrity” of the nation’s elections remains intact in an address he gave Monday evening, immediately after electors in all 50 states and the District of Columbia cast ballots, formalizing Biden’s victory over President Trump in last month’s presidential showdown.

“In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed,” the president-elect declared, in a speech carried live by all of the leading television broadcast networks and the three major national cable TV news networks. “We the People voted. Faith in our institutions held. The integrity of our elections remains intact.”

FAST FACTS The former vice president spoke after the casting of ballots by Electoral College members across the nation



The president has refused to concede to Biden and continues to charge that there was massive voter fraud in the presidential election

In his most forceful condemnation to date, Biden described the president's persistent efforts to reverse the election results as an "unprecedented assault on our democracy."

But he also urged that “now it is time to turn the page. To unite. To heal.”

