Live updates: 2020 Election: Trump plans return to campaign trail after coronavirus diagnosis

President Trump will be able to return to public engagements this weekend after testing positive for the coronavirus as the presidential race heads into its final weeks. 

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley disclosed the news Thursday, and Trump told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Friday that he planned to host a White House event for law enforcement Saturday followed by a campaign rally in Florida on Monday. 

Follow below for more updates on Trump and COVID-19. Mobile users click here.

