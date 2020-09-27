Graham details timeline for Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court confirmation process starting Oct. 12

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Sunday detailed the timeline of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation process starting Oct. 12.

"More than half of the Supreme Court justices who have had hearings were done within 16 days or less, so we'll start on Oct. 12," Graham told "Sunday Morning Futures."

"We'll have a day of introduction. We'll have two days of questioning, Tuesday and Wednesday, and on [Oct. 15] we'll begin the markup."

"We’ll hold it over for a week, and we'll report her nomination out of the committee on Oct. 22," he continued. "Then it will be up to Sen. [Mitch] McConnell as to what to do with the nomination once it comes out of committee."

Graham first confirmed the Oct. 12 start date to Judge Jeanine Pirro on Saturday night after President Trump announced Barrett's nomination.

"Democrats try to destroy Judge Barrett at their own peril," Graham said on Sunday. "Their base is going nuts. They've raised $300 million since the passing of Justice [Ruth Bader] Ginsburg. I’m being outraised two to one. Every Republican running the Senate is being hit hard with all of this money."

"Every Democratic senator is going to be under tremendous pressure to destroy Judge Barrett," he said.