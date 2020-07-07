Lindsey Graham challenger reports massive $14M fundraising haul

The Democrat running against Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham in the South Carolina Senate race this year reported raising almost $14 million in the second quarter of 2020, nearly double his record first quarter of the year.

Jaime Harrison raised more than $13.9 million from April through June, after raising $7.4 million in the first quarter of the year in his bid to unseat Graham, who has been in office since 2003.

Still, it will be an uphill battle for Harrison, the state’s former Democratic Party chairman and a DNC associate vice chairman, in the reliably Republican South Carolina. Graham won his reelection bid in 2014 by nearly 15 points, and Trump won the state by a similar margin in 2016.

“After 25 years in Washington, Lindsey Graham has lost all idea of the most basic challenges facing South Carolina families, and voters know it,” Guy King, a spokesman for the Harrison campaign, said in a statement, according to The State.

“As this state breaks new coronavirus records almost every day, Lindsey Graham is spending his time playing partisan games in Washington and fighting to cut unemployment relief,” King added. “Voters here have had enough of these political games, and are turning toward Jaime’s bold vision of principled leadership that once again puts South Carolina families first.”

Though Harrison raised more than Graham in the first quarter, the incumbent has raised more in total this election cycle so far. Graham has raised $26.1 million as of June 20 and had $13.9 million cash on hand, according to the FEC.

The three-term senator’s campaign has not yet filed its second-quarter numbers and has until July 15 to do so.

President Trump has supported Graham in his reelection bid, campaigning with him in February. Vice President Pence also helped launch Graham’s campaign last year.

Harrison has been able to spark national attention for his grassroots campaign from national Democrats desperate to unseat one of the White House’s fiercest allies on Capitol Hill. He’s garnered the endorsement of high-profile Democrats, including presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Rep. Jim Clyburn, second-ranking Democrat in the House from South Carolina.