Lawmakers weigh in on Dem cities blasting DeSantis, Abbott on migrant buses despite bussing homeless

FIRST ON FOX: Several lawmakers weighed in on Democrat-led cities blasting border states for busing migrants to them even though the cities themselves have bussed their homeless out of town.

Fox News Digital asked several lawmakers on Tuesday about how blue cities like San Francisco and New York City that have bussed their homeless out of town are now criticizing border states like Texas and Florida for sending illegal migrants to their backyards.

"It’s total hypocrisy, what we’ve been seeing happen," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Fox News Digital.

"Not just in those cities, but President Biden has been moving people around in the dead of night for the last year and a half, and now they’re upset?" McCarthy continued. "It just shows the hypocrisy on their own policies and what they’ve been doing."

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Fox News Digital "there is no question this is a double-standard" for Democrats.

"When you look at the fact that all these areas that don’t want the homeless migrants say ‘it’s a wonderful thing, we should keep our borders open, it’s just fine’" Van Drew said. "It’s because all of these homeless migrants have been going into areas around Texas and Arizona and many other areas, because, actually, this president has been flying them all around the country."

"It’s wrong, it’s hypocritical," he continued. "What I think the governors did, the governor of Texas and the governor of Arizona, was completely and totally appropriate because, essentially they were saying, ‘if you think it’s a good idea, then why don’t you take some of these people and help us out.’"

Van Drew pointed to Texas’ abundant small towns and communities that "just can’t afford, can’t house, and can’t take care of these people, but these other areas can."

"And I think the best of all was Martha’s Vineyard: they couldn’t even manage 50 people before they called the National Guard in," Van Drew quipped. "If I were those governors, each one should send about 5,000."

"They got a lot of room out there, a lot of vacant properties, a lot of beautiful, open areas,"the congressman continued. "It will be very, very healthy for the undocumented and illegals to be there. There’s still a lot of wonderful produce growing there."

"They can do a lot. They can set up tent cities for them, because that’s what they’re doing everywhere else," Van Drew added. "You know what? If it’s good for you, then it’s good for me."

New York Democrat Jamaal Bowman, a progressive in the House, told Fox News Digital that both migrants and homeless people should be treated with a "human rights approach."

"We have to provide housing and shelter and safety and opportunity for people who are in need, for people who are seeking asylum in our country, and the people who are unhoused in our country," Bowman told Fox News Digital.

"We have to take a human rights approach to how we govern and how we live our lives, and we’re the wealthiest nation on earth, we should be able to take care of the people most vulnerable," he continued.

New York City and San Fransisco are among many cities who have been quietly busing their homeless population out of town for over three decades .

The nation’s capital hasn’t been free from the controversy, either, making headlines just five years ago for giving a homeless family bus tickets to North Carolina instead of helping them find shelter.

Meanwhile, the leaders of these cities busing their homeless problem out of their towns are criticizing border states for sending buses of illegal migrants to their cities.