©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

Last Update June 21, 2017

Lawmakers investigate second EPA official's role in 'CIA' spy scam

By | Washington Examiner

Former Environmental Protection Agency official John Beale is in prison for defrauding the government of almost $900,000 by pretending to be a CIA spy, and now congressional investigators are turning their attention to a colleague suspected of helping him.

Robert Brenner, Beale's best friend at EPA, has refused to cooperate with an inspector general's investigation, and Sen. David Vitter, R-La., and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee chairman Darrell Issa, R-Calif., want answers.

"[I]t appears Beale could not have accomplished his crimes without Brenner's assistance,” Vitter and Issa wrote to Brenner's attorney, Justin Shur, in a Monday letter.

The Republicans suggested that Brenner has already lied to Congress, in addition to lying to the EPA about in recommending Beale for bonuses, and recommending him for a lucrative promotion.

