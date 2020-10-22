Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Voting
Published

Landlord threatens tenants with rent hike if Biden wins: reports

'Most likely, rent would double in price!' the letter claims

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
Trump expected to focus on Hunter Biden emails at final debateVideo

Trump expected to focus on Hunter Biden emails at final debate

Fox News Chief White House Correspondent John Roberts weighs in on 'Special Report.'

A group of mobile home park tenants in Colorado received a letter from their landlord telling them rents would “most likely” double if Joe Biden beats President Trump on Election Day, according to local reports.

“Please understand if Joe Biden is elected as our next president, everything you do and have to pay for will change completely,” an image of the letter, dated Oct. 19 and published by 9News Wednesday reads.

It was reportedly sent to the tenants of Pagel’s Trailer Park in Fort Morgan, Colo.

DEMOCRATIC SENATORS CALL ON FBI NOT TO INVESTIGATE BIDEN FAMILY BEFORE ELECTION

The writer predicted spikes in the costs of taxes, utilities, gasoline, permits and even groceries.

“This also means your rent will be increased to cover these expenses,” the letter continues. “Most likely, rent would double in price!”

Colorado's top elections official blasted the letter as a form of "voter intimidation."

“It is against the law to impede, prevent, or interfere with a person’s right to vote,” tweeted Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “This includes efforts to intimidate, threaten or coerce in a way that interferes with a person’s ability to vote.”

PARTISAN POLITICS SURROUNDING ACA HEAT UP IN COLORADO AS SENATE VOTES ON BARRETT'S CONFIRMATION

The letter writer also pledged not to raise rents for at least two years if President Trump won reelection.

Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding his campaign plane at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Del., Oct. 22, en route to Nashville, Tenn., for the final presidential debate against Republican candidate President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding his campaign plane at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Del., Oct. 22, en route to Nashville, Tenn., for the final presidential debate against Republican candidate President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

“Voting is your choice, and we are not telling you how to vote,” the letter continues. “We are just informing out tenants what we will do according to the election results.”

“If Trump wins, we all win,” the letter concludes. “If Biden wins, we all lose.”

Pagel could not immediately be reached for comment.

Tenant Cindy Marquez told 9News that the letter was shocking, hurtful and unfair.

"We can't control how this whole election goes," she told the outlet. "We can't control what everyone else does...we can't control the results."

Colorado state Sen. Julie Gonzales wrote on Twitter that several residents had reached out to her office to report the “scare tactics” less than two weeks ahead of Election Day.

“Fearmongering has no place in Colorado,” she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also retweeted a nonprofit group that reminded voters their ballots are secret. 

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election