Kentucky
Published

KY attorney general launches initiative to fight fentanyl after 2K residents die from drug overdose last year

Kentucky plans to engage with local communities to hear how they’ve been impacted, take steps to overcome the opioid epidemic

Associated Press
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has launched an initiative to fight fentanyl.

As part of the launch, Cameron held a roundtable in Kenton County on Wednesday with police and other community stakeholders to discuss the issue, a statement from the Attorney General’s Office said. A similar meeting is planned in Pendleton County on Feb. 28.

KY GROUP CREATES 1ST FUNDING AWARD TO FIGHT STATE’S OPIOID CRISIS

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks with reporters in Louisville, Kentucky, on Aug. 25, 2022. Cameron has launched Operation Fight Fentanyl to combat the state’s opioid epidemic.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks with reporters in Louisville, Kentucky, on Aug. 25, 2022. Cameron has launched Operation Fight Fentanyl to combat the state's opioid epidemic. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

"Operation Fight Fentanyl is our newest effort to attack the opioid epidemic by engaging with communities across the Commonwealth to hear how they’ve been impacted by this deadly drug and what steps we can take to beat it," Cameron said.

Last year, 2,250 Kentucky residents died from overdoses, with fentanyl detected in more than 70% of those cases, according to a state Overdose Fatality Report.

