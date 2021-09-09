Klobuchar reveals she was diagnosed with breast cancer, has had successful treatment

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., announced Thursday that earlier this year she was diagnosed with Stage 1A breast cancer, and has since undergone treatment that doctors said was successful.

In a Medium post, Klobuchar revealed that in February doctors at the Mayo Clinic found calcifications during a routine mammogram. A biopsy at the Piper Breast Center in Minneapolis led to the cancer diagnosis.

"After a number of other tests, I returned to Mayo and had a lumpectomy on the right breast which involved the removal of the cancer," Klobuchar said. "In May, I completed a course of radiation treatment, and after additional follow-up visits, it was determined in August that the treatment went well."

Klobuchar, who had vied for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, advised those who have been delaying routine medical examinations during the coronavirus pandemic to make appointments and be seen by a doctor. She said she had put off her own checkup, and was "fortunate" that her cancer was detected at an early stage.

"It’s easy to put off health screenings, just like I did. But I hope my experience is a reminder for everyone of the value of routine health checkups, exams, and follow-through," she said.

As of now, Klobuchar said, the cancer is gone.

"Of course this has been scary at times, since cancer is the word all of us fear," Klobuchar said, "but at this point my doctors believe that my chances of developing cancer again are no greater than the average person."