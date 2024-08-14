KJP says she's 'proud' to speak for Biden admin when asked if answering for Harris is 'getting old'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday said she was "proud" to speak for the Biden-Harris administration when she was asked about the vice president's lack of accessibility in recent weeks.

Jean-Pierre was speaking with reporters during her daily news briefing when Fox News' Peter Doocy asked about Kamala Harris failing to make herself available to the media since becoming the Democratic nominee for president.

"The vice president's team is not holding any press briefings. You are left to answer everything for her even though you are not the vice president's press secretary. Is that getting old?" Doocy asked.

"I'm the White House press secretary as you all know, obviously, for the president, for this administration, for the Biden-Harris administration," Jean-Pierre replied. "It is an honor and privilege… to stand before you to be able to do that job. And I will do it as long as I can right to the end of this term."

"I am proud to be standing here at this podium, behind this lectern on behalf of the Biden-Harris administration," she added.

Harris has been criticized for not holding a formal press conference or sit-down interview since emerging as the Democratic Party's nominee after President Biden dropped out of the presidential race.

She reportedly turned down an interview with Time magazine, despite being on the front cover.

Jean-Pierre said Harris has been "on the road" campaigning and "has taken questions" from reporters.